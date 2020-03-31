Take 10 With Betsey Johnson

Betsey Johnson

Fashion designer, 77, Malibu, CA

Last year, after having three seizures, you had open-heart surgery. How did it change you?

I feel great. I take heart medications -- a pill for this and that. But it made me smell the flowers a little more, appreciate the sunrise, the sunset. It sounds cornball, but what else is there but to realize that it could be over?

In your new book, Betsey: A Memoir, you talk about discovering breast cancer in 1999 after your breast implants were removed. How did that happen?

I had these silly B-cup implants. I never liked them. Out of the blue one day, one of them deflates. I chose to take them out and went back to just having my regular breast tissue. I thought that was the end of it. Then after 2 months, I noticed a little, hard, smaller-than-a-green-pea bump next to the incision. I go to the doctor, then the next doctor, then the next doctor, and I’m on the operating table within 4 days. I had a lumpectomy.

What helps you stay healthy?

Moderation. I don’t eat too much. I don’t drink too much. I don’t do anything too much. I don’t try to learn waterskiing now at my age. I’m not very Malibu in that I don’t run the beach, I don’t walk 5 miles every morning. I do yoga in bed, in my head, if I can’t sleep. I know when I feel good. It’s about finding some kind of balance where you just know your body’s happy.

What are your guilty pleasures?

I know it isn’t the best thing in the world for me, but I want to continue enjoying wine. I’m also enjoying those health food bars that are covered with chocolate. I used to feel so guilty having chocolate.

You live in Malibu with views of the Pacific Ocean. Do you enjoy California living?

I do much better out here, happy-wise, body-wise, because there’s more green around than in New York. I can feel it. I’m very affected by nature. That’s why I love flowers. I always have flowers around.