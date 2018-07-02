If there’s one word to describe Hollywood “It Girl” Tiffany Haddish, it’s positive. Her infectiously “up” vibe renders A-list actors, talk show hosts, and audiences of all stripes defenseless.

In fact, it seems Haddish, 37, has laughed her way to the top. After breaking out at the box office with last year’s Girls Trip, she stars opposite her friend and mentor Kevin Hart in Night School, which hit theaters in September. She shares the small screen with Tracy Morgan in the witty, gritty TBS series The Last OG, renewed for a second season. Her first Showtime standup comedy special, She Ready, earned rave reviews. She hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards in June. And her 2017 memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, is a headline-making bestseller.



But don’t mistake this famously funny lady for an overnight success. She built a career over 2 decades of performing at family bar mitzvahs and touring comedy clubs. What makes her triumph -- and her buoyant attitude -- all the more remarkable is how she overcame a traumatic childhood, followed by a rocky young adulthood.



“As a little kid, I was happy-go-lucky, but later, for a long time, I kept to myself because I was afraid,” Haddish says now. “Then I saw that movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and he tries to make everybody laugh. I was like, ‘Hmm, let me see if I can make people laugh.’ In order to do that, you have to have some kind of positivity.”



As a teenager, she made a conscious choice to chase happiness. “People who focus on the negative all the time? You don’t bounce back from nothin’, because your focus is on the bad stuff. There’s no resilience in negativity; it’s just more pain. If I focus on positive thoughts and attitudes, then it’s least likely I’ll fail,” says Haddish.



She credits this smiling determination, coupled with a fierce work ethic and years of therapy, with becoming the breakout star -- and the healthy, confident woman -- she is today.