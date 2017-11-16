WebMD Honors a New Generation of Health Heroes

Jan. 22, 2018 -- Most 17-year-olds spend about 9 hours out of each day glued to a cellphone or other screen. By her 17th birthday, Kavya Kopparapu had invented two cellphone apps -- one to diagnose diabetic eye disease, the other to help EMTs pull medical information from unconscious patients' smartphones.

Health Heroes 2017 Award recepient Kavya Kopparapu.

Kopparapu is one of three pioneering young people WebMD honored as part of its 11th annual Health Heroes Awards. The event brought together industry leaders and award winners for a town hall and live webcast from WebMD’s corporate headquarters in New York City.

Each year, WebMD honors inspiring innovators and activists who help others live healthier lives.

Also being recognized as Health Heroes are Lauren Singer, who did groundbreaking autism research while still in high school, and Chloe Fernandez, who is already a published author at age 10.

Recognizing that the brightest young minds thrive most when guided, WebMD added a Mentor of the Year Award. The first recipient is Donna Magid, MD, a Johns Hopkins University radiologist who helps her students navigate medical school from the time they enter until graduation.

More from WebMD Health Heroes Learn more about this year's winners and see past Health Heroes coverage.

“The concept of Health Heroes is built on the promise that all of us, whatever our background may be, can take our concerns, our stories and passions … and use them to improve the lives of other people,” said ceremony emcee Jenna Wolfe, a former “Today” show correspondent who now co-hosts a show on Fox Sports One, emceed the ceremony.

The ceremony was followed by a panel discussion and Q&A moderated by WebMD's Hansa Bhargava, MD.