What Does Your Medical Record Say About You?

Oct. 20, 2017 -- Your medical record may contain more than just the facts of your medical treatment.

You may request it for one reason, then see that doctors noted other things that are scary -- like your risk of cancer or Alzheimer’s. Or they might make comments that you may find personal and insulting.

Multiple vague complaints. Noncompliant. Morbidly obese. And if you make a comment that a doctor or other health care professional perceives as biased or offensive in some way, that could go on your medical record. Whether positive or negative, it can follow you without your knowledge.

And some doctors will note those comments.

A new survey from WebMD/Medscape, in collaboration with STAT, found that that 59% of doctors have heard an offensive remark about their appearance in the past 5 years. Of that number, nearly a quarter noted those remarks on a patient’s medical record.

Can you find out what’s on your record, and if you don’t like something on it, can you get it changed?

Your medical record is a medical and legal document. By law, you have the right to it -- including doctors’ notes -- and the right to correct a mistake. But they can be difficult to get. Even electronic information may be inaccurate or incomplete, found a study from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.

That is changing, however. Tom Delbanco, MD, of Harvard Medical School, is the founder of a project called OpenNotes. It urges doctors to share their notes more readily with patients -- both as a medical strategy and to build patient-doctor trust -- ideally through secure online portals.

“We view OpenNotes as a new medicine,” says Delbanco. “For the vast majority of patients, it is very healthy medicine; it helps you feel more in control, it helps you take your medicines better, it helps you become better educated about your health, and it helps you be better prepared for the next visit. The downside is, it may scare the hell out of you.”