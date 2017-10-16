Recall: Martha Stewart Knife Set At Macy’s

Macy’s department store is recalling a Martha Stewart knife and server set after reports that people have cut themselves when the handles broke.

The Martha Stewart Collection Whiteware cake knife and server set was sold at Macy’s stores nationwide and online between January 2014 and July 2017 for about $25. The set was also sold for $15 at Military Exchanges.

Macy’s has received four reports of the handles on the knife and server breaking, resulting in cuts, including ones that needed stitches, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

The recalled set includes a knife and a cake server. Each is about 11 inches long. The knife and cake server have a white, textured ceramic handle.

“Martha Stewart Collection” is embossed on the metal where the blades meet the handles.

UPC 608356963330 and Product ID PRCDCKSRVR are printed on the product packaging.

Consumers should stop using the recalled cake knife and server sets right away and contact Macy’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions can call Macy’s toll-free at 888-257-5949 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, 7 days a week. You can also go online to www.macys.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.