2 Million Americans May Have Arsenic in Well Water

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 18, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- As many as 2 million Americans may be drinking well water that contains potentially dangerous amounts of arsenic, a new government study warns.

The analysis, conducted by researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measured arsenic levels in private wells across the United States.

Study author Joseph Ayotte described the private well problem as "widespread."

"We define 'high arsenic' to mean arsenic [levels] greater than 10 micrograms per liter," he said. That mirrors standards used when evaluating public wells, he noted.

Ayotte is a supervisory hydrologist with USGS at the New England Water Science Center.

According to the U.S. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), arsenic is an odorless, tasteless and colorless element. In addition to water, it is commonly found in food, air and soil.

It is also often added to the ingredient mix of pesticides, wood preservatives and tobacco, NIEHS experts say.

The problem: Exposure to high levels of arsenic is known to raise the risk for a broad range of cancers, including skin, lung, bladder, kidney and liver cancers. It can also threaten the nervous system, respiratory function, heart health and the immune system, the NIEHS says.

Pregnant women are particularly vulnerable, given recent research that suggests that even low-level exposure may threaten the health of a growing fetus.

Exposure typically occurs via consumption of certain types of food -- such as rice and fish -- and/or contaminated water. In particular, groundwater is often a reservoir for relatively high levels of arsenic, most commonly in rural areas across the Southwest, Midwest and Northeast.

Municipal water treatment facilities are able to filter out arsenic when a water source is deemed to be contaminated, according to the study team. (It can't be removed on one's own by either boiling or bleaching.)

But municipalities do not monitor the nation's private wells, which are mostly unregulated by either federal or state authorities. Private wells serve roughly 44 million Americans, though well usage is distributed unevenly across the country, the study found.