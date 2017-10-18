Patient Prejudice Survey Results

The survey, Patient Prejudice: When Credentials Aren’t Enough, was conducted by WebMD/Medscape in collaboration with STAT, a national publication produced by Boston Globe Media that focuses on health, medicine and scientific discovery.

The survey of professionals presents findings from more than 1,000 health care professionals, including doctors, registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. A survey of 1,000 patients asked about their biases toward doctors and other health care professionals.

See professional survey results here.

See patient survey results here.

Professional Survey Methods

Survey invitations were emailed to Medscape members from July 17 through August 22, 2017. Medscape members who completed the survey were entered into a sweepstakes that awarded 25 random winners a $100 Amazon gift card. African-American/Black and Hispanic Medscape member physicians were quota sampled in order to obtain a larger subgroup size for analysis; they were then weighted to reflect the proportions of each in the Medscape member population. Respondents were required to be practicing U.S. physicians, registered nurses, nurse practitioners or physician assistants. The sample size was 1,186 healthcare providers, including 822 physicians, 100 registered nurses, 160 nurse practitioners and 104 physician assistants. The margin of error for this survey among physicians is +/-3.42%; among registered nurses, +/- 9.8%; among nurse practitioners, +/- 7.75%, and among physician assistants, +/-9.61%, at the 95% confidence level for a statistic at 50%.

Patient Survey Methods

WebMD’s survey was completed by 1,019 respondents from July 13 to July 17, 2017 using the NORC AmeriSpeak® Panel, which is a probability-based panel designed to be representative of the US household population. The margin of error for a statistic at 50% is +/- 4.06% at the 95% confidence level, for the entire sample of 1,019 respondents. Statistics for subgroups of the sample have larger margins of error, as do statistics greater or less than 50%. Most questions in the survey were completed by a subgroup of 947 (934 weighted) respondents who had visited a healthcare provider in the past 5 years.