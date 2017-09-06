Can Gun Shows Trigger Gun Violence?

By Alan Mozes

TUESDAY, Oct. 24, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Gun shows held in Nevada are not subject to any regulations, and they take place in a state that features some of the least restrictive gun laws in the country.

But on the heels of the Oct. 1 shooting massacre in Las Vegas, a troubling new investigation reveals that when gun shows have been staged in Nevada, the neighboring state of California has seen gun-related injuries and fatalities jump by nearly 70 percent in communities that are an easy drive to the Nevada border.

What's more, the spike endures for at least two weeks after the show.

"We found that there were acute increases in firearm deaths and injuries in California following gun shows in Nevada, but not gun shows in California itself," explained study author Ellicott Matthay.

"We also found that this association for Nevada gun shows was driven mainly by increases in firearm deaths and injuries due to interpersonal violence, as opposed to self-harm or unintentional injuries," he added.

Matthay is a Ph.D. candidate and research data analyst at the University of California, Berkeley's School of Public Health.

The Las Vegas shooting was carried out by what appears to have been a lone gunman who fired into a crowd of outdoor concertgoers from his perch on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. In the end, 58 people were killed, and 546 were injured, many seriously. To date, no clear motive has been determined.

The California researchers pointed out that roughly 4 percent to 9 percent of all U.S. gun sales take place at gun shows, of which about 4,000 take place every year in the United States.

Many states, such as Nevada, deem such sales to be private, unregulated transactions, and therefore do not require background checks on site. Other states, such as California, heavily regulate both firearms in general and gun show sales in particular (during which all gun sales require background checks).

To explore the potential impact of unregulated gun shows, the study team sifted through date and location information for Nevada-based and California-based gun shows held between 2005 and 2013. All the information had been published in a comprehensive gun trade magazine called the Big Show Journal.