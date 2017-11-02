Recall: Kidde Fire Extinguishers

Nov. 2, 2017 -- The federal government has recalled more than 37.8 million Kidde fire extinguishers with plastic handles. One death has been reported.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the extinguishers can get clogged or need too much force to be used and can fail to work in a fire emergency. Also, the nozzle can come off with enough force to pose an impact hazard.

The recall involves two styles of Kidde fire extinguishers: plastic-handle fire extinguishers and push-button Pindicator extinguishers.

The fire extinguishers are sold at Menards, Montgomery Ward, Sears, The Home Depot, Walmart, and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com, and other sites for $12 to $50, and for about $200 for model XL 5MR. They were also sold with commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, personal watercraft, and boats.

The recall includes models that were recalled in March 2009 and February 2015.

The commission says a person died after a 2014 car fire when emergency responders could not get Kidde extinguishers to work. There have been 391 reports of extinguishers failing or not working properly, the commission says, which led to about 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, and 91 reports of property damage.

Click here for a complete list of recalled fire extinguishers: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Kidde-Recalls-Fire-Extinguishers-with-Plastic%20Handles-Due-to-Failure-to-Discharge-and-Nozzle-Detachment-One-Death-Reported

The model number is printed on the fire extinguisher label. For units produced in 2007 and beyond, the date of manufacture is a 10-digit code printed on the side of the cylinder, near the bottom. Digits five through nine represent the day and year of manufacture in DDDYY format. Date codes for recalled models made from Jan. 2, 2012, through Aug. 15, 2017, are 00212 through 22717. For units produced before 2007, a date code is not printed on the fire extinguisher.

Consumers should immediately contact Kidde to request a free replacement and for instructions on returning the recalled unit.

Recall information for fire extinguishers used in RVs and other vehicles can be found at www.NHTSA.gov.

For any other questions, call Kidde’s toll-free number at 855-271-0773 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, or go online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall Notice.”