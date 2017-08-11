Self-Driving Cars Soon Might Save Lives

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Nov. 7, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The sooner driverless cars make their way onto American roadways, the sooner thousands of lives will be saved each year, a new report suggests.

For that reason, the RAND Corporation research team that did the analysis is cautioning against delaying the introduction of driverless cars -- which they call "highly automated vehicles" (HAVs) -- under any misplaced premise that current technology might be somewhat less than "perfectly" safe.

"We were surprised by the magnitude of life savings by the introduction of HAVs," said Nidhi Kalra. She is senior information scientist and director of RAND's San Francisco office.

The RAND report, released online Tuesday, warns of the cost of forgoing somewhat safer self-driving cars in favor of waiting for hugely safer cars that might take many more years to develop.

The safety record would improve even more by getting self-driving cars on the roadways "so that technology that was only just better than humans when introduced could become much better, much faster," Kalra said.

Specifically, the introduction of self-driving cars that are just 10 percent safer than cars driven by humans would save perhaps hundreds of thousands of lives over a 15- to 30-year period. Those are lives that would otherwise be lost if such cars were kept off the road in anticipation of ones that are as much as 75 to 90 percent safer than human drivers, the researchers said.

At issue is the fact that driverless cars will probably never be perfectly safe, experts acknowledge. Weather, traffic and cyber security issues are vulnerabilities that will endure, even if risks currently linked to human error get reduced or eliminated.

But when considering when to actually launch self-driving cars on U.S. roads, the question remains: How safe is safe enough?

"Nearly perfect autonomous vehicles may be extremely difficult to achieve without widespread deployment," Groves said. "Fortunately, the industry and observers are quite confident that autonomous vehicles that are safer on average than humans can be achieved through current development procedures."

Still, "it may be a very long time before these vehicles can operate in all possible conditions at a performance that is many times better than human drivers," he stressed. "And yet, they may offer huge benefits in some conditions, even when the improvement over human drivers is modest."