Recall: 7 Hoverboard Brands for Fire Risk

Nov. 15, 2017 -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission this week announced the recall of seven hoverboard brands because the batteries could explode or catch fire.
The self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards, have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs.
Consumers are urged to stop using these products and contact the seller to request a refund, a free repair, or a free replacement.
The recall includes:
- Seven hundred Smart Balance Wheel products sold at Salvage World stores in Mississippi between August 2016 and March 2017. There’s been one report of a battery catching fire or exploding, causing property damage. Call Salvage World at 888-726-9603 to request a refund.
- About 700 Drone Nerds products sold in Florida and online from November 2016 through March 2016. Call Drone Nerds at 888-785-7543 or email hbrecall@gmail.com to request a refund. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.
- About 900 iHoverspeed units sold on Amazon, iHoverspeed.com, and other online retailers from November 2015 to December 2015. Call Simplified Wireless at 833-220-1212 or email simplifiedrecall@gmail.com to request a replacement. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.
- About 1,800 Go Wheels hoverboards sold at a Village Mart store in Memphis, TN, from October 2015 to March 2016. There have been no reports of damage or injuries. Call Four Star Imports at 800-780-5231 to request a replacement.
- About 8,700 iLive products sold at Ace Hardware and hhgregg stores nationwide, Heartland America catalogs, and online at Ace Hardware. Digital Products International, which distributes the iLive hoverboard, has received one report of a battery pack overheating and smoking, although no injuries were reported. Call the company at 800-311-9263 to request a replacement.
- About 100 Tech Drift items sold at www.techdrift.com and on Amazon from December 2016 to April 2016. There have been no reports of injuries. Call 800-491-0264 or email techdriftmyk@gmail.com to request a replacement.
- About 1,000 Sonic Smart Wheels hoverboards sold at Dollar Mania stores in Louisiana from August 2015 through December 2016. There has been one report of a hoverboard catching fire, resulting in about $40,000 in property damage. There were no injuries reported. Call 844-333-4457 to request a replacement.