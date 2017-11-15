Recall: 7 Hoverboard Brands for Fire Risk

Nov. 15, 2017 -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission this week announced the recall of seven hoverboard brands because the batteries could explode or catch fire.

The self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards, have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs.

Consumers are urged to stop using these products and contact the seller to request a refund, a free repair, or a free replacement.

The recall includes: