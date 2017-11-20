'Partridge Family' Star David Cassidy Dead at 67

Nov. 21, 2017 -- Former '70s heartthrob David Cassidy, star of the Partridge Family television series, has died.

Cassidy, 67, was hospitalized in Florida in November with kidney and liver failure, a family representative told Entertainment Weekly.

He announced in February that he had dementia, a disorder that both his grandmother and mother were diagnosed with.

Cassidy had wrestled with substance abuse in recent years, having been charged three times with DUIs since 2010 and spending time in a rehab facility in 2014. He filed for bankruptcy in February 2015, according to the magazine.

An actor and musician, he was nominated for an Emmy in 1978 for a guest appearance on Police Story and appeared in a 2013 episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Born into an acting family, Cassidy was the son of Jack Cassidy and Evelyn Ward. David Cassidy had little acting experience when he landed the role of Keith Partridge in the popular 1970s television show about a traveling family of musicians.

While the show lasted just 4 years and 96 episodes, it made him famous, thanks to songs like "I Think I Love You," which reached No. 8 on Billboard’s Top 100. Cassidy parlayed the show’s popularity into a long-running musical career.

He had a top 10 hit with the song "Cherish" in 1971, and four of his other songs made Billboard’s Top 100. He had even more success overseas, where two of his songs hit No. 1 in the UK.

Cassidy leaves a son, Beau, whom he had with ex-wife Sue Shifrin, and brothers, Patrick, Shaun and Ryan.