Recall: Chocolate Protein Bar Sold at ALDI

Nov. 29, 2017 -- A protein bar sold in ALDI grocery stores in 20 states and Washington, D.C., has been recalled by its manufacturer after a consumer found a piece of plastic in one.

No injuries have been reported.

Leclerc Foods, based in Canada, announced the recall of Fit & Active Chocolatey Chip Protein Meal Bar packages with UPC No. 41498-18695 and a “best by” date of May 24, 2018.

The company distributed the bars to ALDI stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

The company says it has removed all affected boxes of the bars from store shelves.

For more information, call Leclerc Foods at 800-463-6144 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.