RECALL: Libbey Bourbon Glasses

Dec. 1, 2017 -- Ohio-based Libbey Glass Inc. has recalled nearly 230,000 of its 8-ounce Bourbon Taster Glasses over fears they may break with normal use.

The glasses are clear, colorless, and have one of three logos etched on the bottom: “Kentucky Bourbon Trail,” “Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tours,” or “SIV.”

They are sold individually and in boxed sets of four at outlet stores in Shreveport, LA, and Toledo, OH, as well as at Total Wine stores nationwide.

The glasses are also sold in some distillery gift shops, are used in restaurants, and were available for sale online between May 2017 and October 2017.

Libbey says it has received two reports of 12 glasses breaking, but no injuries have been reported. Consumers may call Libbey at 800-982-7063 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

The company asks consumers to stop using the glasses and return them to where they were purchased for a full refund. Commercial customers should contact Libbey directly.