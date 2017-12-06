Bugs in the Christmas Tree? Shake, Relax, Decorate

Dec. 6, 2017 -- Sam Minturn's Christmas tree farm in Hilmar, CA, sits next to an alfalfa field. One recent holiday season, the ladybugs from the field decided his trees were the perfect warm place to spend the winter.

"We went out and put a ribbon on every tree that had ladybugs" to alert customers, he says. After he donated a tree to a local church, "some ladybugs came out during the sermon," says Minturn, the executive director of the California Christmas Tree Association.

He tells the story to illustrate that yes, your Christmas tree may indeed have hitchhiking bugs.

Bugs in Christmas trees have become this year's holiday buzz, after an organic pest control products company issued a news release that said a single tree could have 25,000 bugs.

Really? Did someone actually count those bugs and do a scientific study?

The number "is an estimate," says William Klinedinst, a spokesman for Woodstream Corp., which markets organic pest control products and came up with the number. It's based on some research and some math, he says. While he can’t point to a published study to support that number, "I believe it to be within reason when taking a variety of insects' reproductive habits into consideration," Klinedinst says.

When we asked entomologists for their take, the consensus was: Inspect the tree, shake it, relax, and enjoy it. Maybe get out the vacuum.

And what kinds of bugs and gunk might you be shaking off? According to Klinedinst:

Aphids

Spiders and mites

Adelgids (look like a dusting of snow on the tree)

Pine needle scales

Sawflies (brown cocoons that hatch black and yellow flies)

Praying mantises

Bark beetles

While that may sound scary to the bug-averse, Klinedinst says, "none of the bugs you are going to find are particularly worrisome. They would be more of an inconvenience than an actual health issue."

Eric Day, manager of the Insect Identification Lab at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, agrees. "None of the insects and mites that occur on these trees harm humans," he says, adding that most tree sellers use pest control before selling the trees.