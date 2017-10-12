A 2nd Gene Therapy Breakthrough Against Hemophilia

By E.J. Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

SATURDAY, Dec. 9, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Coming just days after reports of a gene therapy that pushed the bleeding disorder hemophilia B into remission, new research suggests the same could be true for adults with the "A" form of the disease.

That's significant because, due to the complexities of the gene responsible for hemophilia A, experts had thought it might be far more resistant to gene-based treatment.

But in the new British trial, all 13 adult patients with hemophilia A were able to go without preventive injections of a blood-clotting factor that they'd needed almost weekly, researchers report. The study was led by Dr. K. John Pasi, hemophilia clinical director at Barts Health NHS Trust in London.

Ten of the 13 patients experienced no bleeding incidents requiring transfusion, the team said. And that improvement began a month after the one-time gene therapy and continued over 18 months of follow-up.

Pasi's group was scheduled to report the findings Saturday at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting, in Atlanta. Hemophilia A affects over 20,000 Americans; it is the more common form of hemophilia.

The results "exceeded our expectations," Pasi said in a meeting news release. He explained that people with hemophilia have a genetic flaw that renders them incapable of producing a key blood-clotting factor, called factor VIII.

However, after receiving the new therapy, "many clinical trial participants have seen factor VIII levels at or close to normal," Pasi noted.

The breakthrough -- if it lasts over the long-term -- could be a game-changer, he said.

The treatment "has the potential to improve the lives of patients who must now infuse themselves with factor VIII as often as every other day," Pasi explained.

If the results bear out in larger, longer trials, he said, "it may be possible for hemophilia A patients to reduce or eliminate factor VIII treatment over an extended timeline."

One hematologist agreed that the technique could be groundbreaking.

"This strategy promises to be the only 'cure' for hemophilia A patients who can hope to be free of their bleeding symptoms without the use of clotting protein replacement into their veins," said Dr. Suchitra Acharya, who directs the Hemophilia Treatment Center at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, in New Hyde Park, N.Y.