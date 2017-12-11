Recall Alert: Portable Generator Can Catch Fire

Dec. 11, 2017 -- Westinghouse is recalling about 4,500 portable power generators sold between June and October 2017.

The generators, which are called iGen2500 and iPro2500, were sold online through retailers such as Amazon.com, HomeDepot.com, and Walmart.com. They have blue or gray plastic covers.

The manufacturer has received four reports of the generators overheating and catching fire. No injuries have been reported.

If you purchased one of these machines, the importer, MWE, wants you to contact it for a free repair. You can call a toll-free number, 855-944-3571, or send an email to info@wpowereq.com.