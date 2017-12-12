Will 'AI' Be Part of Your Health-Care Team?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Dec. 12, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Artificial intelligence is assuming a greater role in many walks of life, with research suggesting it may even help doctors diagnose disease.

One new study suggests artificial intelligence (AI) might someday detect breast cancer that has spread to the lymph nodes.

Researchers found that several computer algorithms outperformed a group of pathologists in analyzing lymph tissue from breast cancer patients.

The technology was specifically better at catching small clusters of tumor cells -- known as micrometastases.

"Micrometastases can easily be missed during the routine examination by pathologists," said lead researcher Babak Ehteshami Bejnordi, of Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands.

But the algorithms "perform very well in detecting these abnormalities," he said.

"I think this is exciting, and will likely be the key element for enhancing the efficiency and quality of pathologists' diagnoses," Bejnordi said.

Clinical pathologists examine samples of body tissue to help diagnose diseases and judge how serious or advanced they are.

It's painstaking work -- and the hope, Bejnordi said, is that artificial intelligence can help pathologists become more efficient and accurate.

The study is the latest to delve into the idea of using artificial intelligence to improve medical diagnoses.

Most of the algorithms in the study were "deep learning"-based, where the computer system essentially mimics the brain's neural networks.

"To build the system," Bejnordi explained, "the deep learning algorithm is exposed to a large dataset of labeled images, and it teaches itself to identify relevant objects."

Dr. Jeffrey Golden is a pathologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. He agreed that artificial intelligence holds promise for "making pathologists more efficient."

However, there's a lot of work to be done before that is a reality, said Golden, who wrote an editorial published with the findings.

The study has its limits, he said. The computer-versus-human test was only a simulation exercise -- and not truly reflective of the conditions that clinical pathologists work under.

So it's not really clear how the algorithms would compare against pathologists in the workplace, Golden said.