Legends Aside, Moon’s Health Impact More of A Myth

You’ve probably heard some of these full-moon myths. A full moon makes your crazy. It messes with your sleep. It can cause seizures.

While a supermoon and a full moon are awe inspiring, can they really affect your health?

"I am certain that any effect of the supermoon on human health is not caused by any astronomical or physical effect," says Rick Fienberg, PhD, press officer for the American Astronomical Society. "There are not physical things happening that could cause any of these health effects."

Fienberg says people take notice of the moon when it is fuller and brighter and ascribe certain things that happen to it.

Folklore and legend credit terrific power to the moon. Some stories claim it controls rain, which is why farmers sometimes used the lunar phases to dictate planting and harvest and when to slaughter cattle. While it’s true the moon impacts tides, most stories about the moon are mostly that: stories not rooted in fact.

Folklore expert Merrill Kaplan, PhD, says myths regarding the moon are centuries old.

"This idea that people get weird [with full moons] goes back to the first century," says Kaplan, associate professor of folklore and Scandinavian studies at Ohio State University. The link with disease is very old, too, she says. Years ago, those with epilepsy were described as being "moon-sick."

Still, researchers have continued to study the moon phases for any health effects. Here’s what they’ve found: