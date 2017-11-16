Trump in 'Excellent' Physical, Cognitive Health, Doctor Says

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Jan. 16, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- President Donald Trump is in excellent physical health and also shows no signs of age-related cognitive decline, according to a detailed briefing Tuesday following his annual check-up.

"All clinical data indicates that the president is currently very healthy and that he will remain so for the duration of his presidency," Rear Admiral Dr. Ronny Jackson, the official Physician to the President, said during the news briefing.

The annual four-hour medical exam took place Friday and involved 12 specialty consultants, Jackson noted. He added that none of the results of the exam had been omitted from mention at the news briefing.

Jackson -- who also oversaw former President Barack Obama's checkups beginning in 2013 -- in particular praised Trump's cardiac health. He said the 71-year-old president displayed strong results during both an electrocardiogram and an exercise stress test.

Trump also received a perfect score (30/30) on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) -- a standard, one-page test designed to test a person's thinking and memory skills for signs of dementia, Jackson said. (To take the same test President Trump took, click here.)

Trump specifically asked to be screened for dementia, even though such a test is not recommended at his age, Jackson said. Recent news reports of Trump slurring his speech and repeating stories have raised speculation about his mental fitness.

"I think he saw doing the physical as an opportunity to put some of that to rest," Jackson said. "He wasn't the least bit concerned that he had anything to hide, so he actively asked me to include that in."

Physically, Trump is borderline obese (6 foot, 2 inches tall and 239 pounds), and his cholesterol levels are borderline high (143 LDL "bad" cholesterol), according to the vitals reported by Jackson.

But that's not a huge surprise given the president's affinity for McDonald's and distaste for exercise. The president has also noted that he sleeps only about 4 to 5 hours per night, and Jackson confirmed that.

However, given those lifestyle habits, Trump is still much healthier than many men his age, the report suggests.