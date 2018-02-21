Billy Graham, 'America's Pastor' Dies at 99

Feb. 21, 2018 -- The Rev. Billy Franklin Graham, self-proclaimed as “America’s Pastor,” and a friend and spiritual adviser to multiple presidents, died Wednesday in his Montreat, NC, home. He was 99 years old.

On Facebook, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association said, “God called” Graham home. “Mr. Graham once said, ‘When we reach the end of our earthly journey, we will have just begun.’ Now, he is in the presence of the Lord. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated.”

A cause of death was not immediately released, but a Graham spokesman told The Associated Press that Graham had long had cancer, pneumonia, and other ailments.

In November of 2013, Graham was hospitalized at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC, with a respiratory infection but was discharged after a few days of tests and observation. A representative said he had grown increasingly weak since his 95th birthday celebration earlier that month. He marked his birthday by releasing “The Cross,” a pre-recorded sermon that he said would likely be his last message to the public. It was nationally televised.

Graham had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, but in October 2013, his son, Franklin Graham, told Parade magazine that the diagnosis was incorrect.

“Dad had a buildup of spinal fluid on the brain 12 or 13 years ago. At first they thought it was Parkinson’s, but a shunt solved that. His mind is crystal clear. He now thinks he’ll live to be 100. He keeps moving the goalpost,” said Franklin Graham, who now runs the Rev. Graham’s ministry, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

The younger Graham told USA Today in late 2014 that his father never fully recovered from pneumonia a year earlier but that his mind was sharp, and “he remains interested in current events and the ongoing work of the ministry that he began more than 60 years ago."