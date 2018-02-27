How Much Salt Is in An IV? More Than You May Need

Feb. 27, 2018 -- Saline solution has been a staple of modern medicine for over 150 years -- doctors go through enough at U.S. hospitals to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool every 5 days.

Surprisingly, though, it hasn’t been well-studied in clinical trials; and many doctors have questioned whether giving people so much salt is really the safest option. After all, each bag of saline contains the same amount of sodium as 20 snack-sized bags of potato chips.

DID YOU KNOW A bag of saline solution contains the same amount of sodium as 20 snack-sized bags of potato chips.

Doctors use IV saline to replenish lost fluids, flush wounds, deliver medications, and sustain patients through surgery, dialysis, and chemotherapy. Saline IVs have even found a place outside the hospital, as a trendy hangover remedy.

“It has high levels of sodium and chloride, levels that are higher than the blood. We thought that those high levels of sodium and chloride might actually cause some problems for patients when you give it to them,” said Wesley Self, MD, an associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville.

Self was part of a team of doctors who recently put saline to the test in two new studies presented at the Society of Critical Care Medicine’s annual conference and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.