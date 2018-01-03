U.S. Gun Injuries Dip During NRA Conventions

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 28, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- With the debate over U.S. gun policy heating up, a new study uncovers an interesting connection: Fewer Americans fall victim to firearm injuries during the annual meetings hosted by the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Researchers found that between 2007 and 2015, U.S. firearm injuries declined by 20 percent during NRA conventions, compared to the weeks before and after the meeting.

The reasons for the association are not clear, but the researchers said it is likely simple: During the meetings, fewer gun enthusiasts are using their firearms -- which translates into fewer chances for injury.

The study comes amid a reignited debate over national gun control policy.

On Feb. 14, a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., left 17 people dead and many others injured. It has spurred renewed calls for stricter gun control. But some, including President Donald Trump, have argued that arming teachers is the answer.

Researcher Dr. Anupam Jena said he's not sure whether or how his findings might influence the debate.

But they do suggest, he added, that even among the most experienced gun owners, less firearm use means fewer injuries.

"This study basically asks the question, 'What happens when a lot of experienced gun owners leave town and are not using their guns?'" said Jena, an associate professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School.

NRA conventions typically draw about 80,000 people, Jena noted.

That might seem small in comparison to the millions of Americans who own guns. "But that is actually a large number of people convening in one place. And they would be some of the heaviest gun users," Jena said.

Plus, some convention attendees would be owners of shooting ranges and other venues where people use guns: If any of those places shut down during the meeting, Jena said, that could further limit firearm use.

Daniel Webster directs the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research, in Baltimore. It's plausible, he agreed, that NRA meetings spur a decline in gun injuries.