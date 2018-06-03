Tough Gun Laws Keep More Hands Off the Trigger

MONDAY, March 5, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Debate over the value of tough state gun control laws has reached a fever pitch following last month's deadly shooting of 17 people at a Florida high school.

Now, results from a new study indicate that such laws are potentially so effective they can prevent firearm-related murders on a regional basis, with the benefits extending into other nearby states that have more lax laws on the books.

States with strong firearm laws have overall lower rates of gun-related murder and suicide, according to the county-by-county analysis.

But counties in states with weak gun laws also appear to gain some protection from gun violence if they are located next to states with stronger laws, researchers reported.

"We found that in states with relatively lenient laws, if the surrounding states had stricter laws we found a lower firearm homicide rate," said study author Dr. Elinore Kaufman, a trauma surgeon at New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City. "This indicates there might be a protective effect that extends across state lines."

Firearms now account for more than 50 percent of suicides and two-thirds of homicides in the United States, the researchers said in background notes.

Despite this, gun control laws are enacted mainly at the state level, and varying laws across a region could complicate an individual state's efforts to tackle the issue of gun violence, the researchers said.

Kaufman and her colleagues analyzed gun control laws across the continental United States, and assigned each county a state-level and interstate-level score reflecting the strictness of firearms laws.

The state-level score focused solely on gun laws in that state, while the interstate score took into account the gun laws of states near each county.

"Our concept was that state borders are permeable," Kaufman said. "We need to look beyond them when we're looking at the effect of firearms laws. Guns, like any other consumer good or product, can move across state lines quite easily."

The policy scale assessed firearms law strength based on six categories -- gun dealer regulation; background checks for private sales; license requirements to purchase or own guns; "junk gun" regulations that limit or ban sales of cheap handguns; reporting requirements for lost or stolen guns, and restrictions on the number of gun purchases a person can make within a given time frame.