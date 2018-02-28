Self-Driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Pedestrian

March 19, 2018 -- A self-driving Uber vehicle struck and killed a woman in Tempe, Arizona in what may be the first known death of a pedestrian hit by an autonomous vehicle on a public road.

The woman was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when she was struck by the Uber vehicle in autonomous mode with a human safety driver at the wheel, according to Tempe police, The New York Times reported.

The incident occurred overnight, but police did not say whether it was late Sunday or early Monday and did not release any details about the woman.

Uber is "fully cooperating" with local authorities, a company spokesman said, and Uber has suspended testing of its self-driving cars in Tempe, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.The Times reported.