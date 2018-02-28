Recall: Kidde Smoke Alarms May Fail to Detect Fire

March 22, 2018 -- Kidde has recalled more than 450,000 smoke alarms over a concern they may fail to tell consumers there's a fire.

The recall includes two models of Kidde dual-sensor smoke alarms. The two models are PI2010 and PI9010 made between Sept. 10, 2016, and Oct. 13, 2017. The model number and date code are on the back of the alarm.

A yellow cap that can cover one of two smoke sensors was left on when the alarms were made. No injuries have been reported.

The company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission urge consumers to remove their smoke alarm and check for the yellow cap. If it’s there, stop using the smoke alarm and contact Kidde for a free replacement. If there’s no yellow cap, it’s safe to keep using the alarm.

The affected models were sold nationwide at Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart, and other department, home, and hardware stores, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com, and other websites.

Consumers can contact Kidde toll-free at 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; or online at www.kidde.com. Click on “Product Safety Notices” for more information.