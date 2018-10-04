Who Do City Mosquitoes Bite Most?

TUESDAY, April 10, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- In cities, the chances of being bitten by mosquitoes varies according to neighborhood income -- and middle-class residents may be at greatest risk.

That's the upshot of a study done in Baltimore, where researchers spent two years analyzing DNA from mosquitoes' stomachs. They found that in low-income neighborhoods, rats were the preferred "blood meal" for resident mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, higher-income neighborhoods had fewer mosquitoes buzzing around. But human residents accounted for a much bigger proportion of the pests' meals, compared to lower-income areas.

In general, the researchers estimate, it's probably people from middle-income blocks who are at greatest risk of bites. Their neighborhoods may still have trouble spots -- like overgrown lots -- where mosquitoes can thrive. And these people may be outside more often -- in yards, parks and gardens -- compared to people in poorer neighborhoods.

"If you wanted to try to predict where a new virus might take a foothold and spread, [those neighborhoods] could be it," said lead researcher Shannon LaDeau, a disease ecologist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, N.Y.

The findings also raise questions about lower-income neighborhoods, according to LaDeau. Would better rat control reduce the mosquito population -- or just make the pests target humans more often?

Duane Gubler is a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America who studies mosquito-borne diseases.

He said it's "unlikely" that better rat control would make any dent in Baltimore's mosquito population, which is largely composed of the Asian tiger, or Aedes albopictus variety.

"Aedes mosquitoes are opportunistic. They'll bite anything that comes along," said Gubler, who is also a professor emeritus at Duke-National University of Singapore Medical School.

There's no surprise in the new findings, he said. It's known that mosquito abundance, and their inclination to bite people, varies across neighborhoods, based on factors like housing type and "human behavior."

Still, Gubler said, it's important for communities to have information like this.

"It's very useful for public health officials in planning their mosquito-control efforts, if resources are limited -- as they almost always are," Gubler said.