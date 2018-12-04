April 12, 2018 -- Primary care and specialty doctors in the United States have seen a modest increase in earnings this year over last year, according to the Medscape Physician Compensation Report 2018.

The increases reflect a continued rise in doctors' income over the past 7 years. While there are many reasons involved, the main one comes down to the basic rules of economics.

"The fact remains that the physician workforce is relatively stagnant in terms of growth and that demand for physician services keeps rising. The result, inevitably, is more spending and higher incomes for physicians," said Tommy Bohannon, vice president of Merritt Hawkins, a doctor recruiting firm.

The overall average doctor salary -- including primary care and specialties -- sits at $299,000. The average salary for primary care doctors is $223,000, compared with $217,000 in 2017. For specialists, it's $329,000 this year, compared with $316,000 last year.

Top-earning specialties with the highest average salary include:

Plastic surgeons -- $501,000

Orthopedists -- $497,000

Cardiologists -- $423,000

Gastroenterologists -- $408,000

Radiologists -- $401,000

The lowest-earning specialties, on average, are:

Internal medicine -- $230,000

Family medicine-- $219,000

Diabetes and endocrinology -- $212,000

Pediatrics -- $212,000

Public health and preventive medicine -- $199,000

As in prior years, male doctors earn more than female doctors. Male primary care doctors earn $239,000, almost 18% more than women, who earn $203,000. Male specialists earn $358,000, about 36% more than female specialists, who earn $263,000.

Also as in previous years, white doctors earned more than those of other races. Here’s how they ranked:

White -- $308,000

Asian -- $293,000

Hispanic/Latino -- $278,000

African-American -- $258,000

Who's Up, Who's Down? Is It Fair?

Psychiatrists are seeing the biggest gains in compensation this year (+16%). "We have never seen demand for psychiatrists this high in our 30-year history," said Bohannon. "Demand for mental health services has exploded, while the number of psychiatrists has not kept pace. The short version is that aging produces many mental health challenges, including dementia and its associated pathologies, and that societal ills, such as the opioid crisis, are driving the need for more mental health professionals."