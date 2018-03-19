Barbara Bush in 'Failing Health'

April 16, 2018 -- Former U.S. First Lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek further medical treatment, a family spokesman said Sunday.

"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care," spokesman Jim McGrath in a news release, the Associated Press reported.

He did not provide any details about Mrs. Bush's health problems.

She's received treatment for decades for the thyroid condition Graves' disease, had heart surgery in 2009, and had surgery in 2008 for a perforated ulcer, the AP reported.

Mrs. Bush is at home in Houston.