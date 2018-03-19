Organs From Opioid OD Victims Are Saving Lives

TUESDAY, April 17, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Organ donations from Americans who have died from an opioid overdose have risen dramatically in the past two decades, new research reveals.

And investigators say that such transplants are just as successful and safe as those involving organs obtained from trauma victims or individuals who die of natural causes.

"This is a relatively recent phenomenon which has occurred as a result of the tragic opioid epidemic currently faced by the United States," said study author Dr. Christine Durand.

"In 2000," she added, "only one in every 100 deceased donors died from a drug overdose. Today, that number is more than one in every 10 deceased organ donors."

That amounts to a 24-fold increase over the past 18 years.

And after tracking nearly 20,000 transplants involving organs received from patients who overdosed between 2000 and 2017, Durand said that her team found that "patients who received transplants from these donors had excellent outcomes, patient survival and organ function that were similar to cases when donors died due to trauma, and similar or better than cases when the donor died due to medical causes of death like heart attack or stroke."

Durand is an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, and serves as a transplant infectious diseases physician with the hospital there.

Organs are in short supply. In 2017, more than 120,000 patients were on national organ donor waitlists. Only about 10,000 actually received an organ, the researchers said.

At the same time, the 52,000 deaths resulting from a drug overdose in 2015 represented a tripling since 2000. And while just about 1 percent of all organ donations were attributed to overdose deaths in 2000, that figure climbed to more than 13 percent by 2017, the investigators found.

The new analysis reviewed transplant registry data on approximately 10,000 kidneys, 5,700 livers, 2,500 hearts, and 1,400s lungs from overdose victims. Such donors were more likely to be white, from the Midwest and Northeast, and between the ages of 21 and 40.