The Poop on House Mice: They Carry 'Superbugs'

TUESDAY, April 17, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- House mice are ubiquitous in New York City, and those uninvited guests may harbor antibiotic-resistant bacteria, a new study finds.

Researchers found that mice had taken up residence in all of the city neighborhoods they studied -- from the wealthiest to the poorest. And some of the animals carried bacteria that cause gastrointestinal infections in humans -- including salmonella, E. coli, Shigella and C. difficile.

When they dug deeper, the investigators found evidence of genes that can make the bacteria resistant to common antibiotics.

Does that mean house mice could be making some people sick?

"That's the implication," said senior researcher Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, director of Columbia University's Center for Infection and Immunity, in New York City. "But we haven't actually shown a chain of custody."

It's not clear how often that might happen, Lipkin said. In fact, there is little known about what kind of role house mice might play in transmitting infections.

"This is a difficult kind of study to do, logistically," Lipkin said.

Getting permission to go into apartment buildings to collect any resident mice is tough, he explained. Plus, doing a genetic analysis of mouse droppings is expensive -- and not glamorous.

While the study was done in New York City, there is no reason to believe mice in other cities would be substantially different, according to Lipkin.

"I'd expect to see similar results in other cities," he said. "But we don't have the evidence."

The findings did not surprise Dr. Dimitri Drekonja, a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

"It's not terribly surprising that house mice would have these bacteria in and on them, when you consider where mice spend their time," said Drekonja, who heads the infectious disease section for the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.

"And if you did the same analysis of house flies," he added, "you'd probably see this, too."

According to Drekonja, it boils down to a basic fact: Our world is covered in "a thin film of poop."

So big-city apartment dwellers should not be alarmed by the findings, Drekonja said -- nor should anyone with a seemingly mouse-free home be "smug" about it.