Gene Therapy May Be Cure for Rare Blood Disorder

WEDNESDAY, April 18, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Wanda Sihanath didn't like the fact that her inherited blood disorder would not allow her to travel far from Chicago to attend college, but what could she do?

Without regular transfusions and blood testing, the beta-thalassemia she inherited from her parents could eventually cause her to become dangerously anemic.

"I wasn't happy that I was adapting my college plans to my health care," said Sihanath. She wanted to be free to go where she pleased, unshackled by her disorder.

Thanks to a revolutionary new genetic therapy, Sihanath hasn't needed a blood transfusion for four years. She's now 22 and a senior at Arizona State University studying biomedical engineering.

She is one of 15 out of 22 patients who became independent of transfusions after receiving the therapy, which replaced a defective gene in the stem cells of her bone marrow. Early results of the clinical trial are published in the April 19 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

"They have not required blood products of any kind for over a year, and for some it's over three years," said lead researcher Dr. Alexis Thompson, head of hematology and chair of childhood cancer and blood disorders at the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

Thalassemia is a group of inherited blood disorders that affect the production of hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that transports oxygen throughout the body.

Hemoglobin is made of two proteins, alpha globin and beta globin. In beta-thalassemia, genetic defects affect the production of the beta globin protein, reducing levels of hemoglobin in the blood.

There are an estimated 288,000 cases of beta-thalassemia across the world, making it one of the most common genetic diseases, according to an editorial accompanying the study. In the United States and the European Union, an estimated 15,000 people have the disorder and approximately 1,500 infants are born each year with it.

Patients with beta-thalassemia typically must begin receiving regular blood transfusions as an infant, so they don't become anemic, Thompson said. Most will remain dependent on blood transfusions for the rest of their life.