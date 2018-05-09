African Nation Reports New Ebola Cases

May 9, 2018 -- Two cases of Ebola and at least 10 suspected cases have been reported in a northwestern town in Democratic Republic of Congo.

A person at the health ministry said an official announcement about the confirmed cases would be made Tuesday, according to The Guardian newspaper in the U.K.

It's been less than a year since the last incidence of Ebola in the central African country. Eight people were infected and four of them died.

This is the ninth time Ebola has been recorded in the DRC. The virus is named for the Ebola river in the DRC, The Guardian reported.