Help Vets, Protect Pets and Kids This 4th of July

July 3, 2018 -- As Americans come together to celebrate with food, friends, and fireworks, it’s also important to remember how to stay safe.

Last year saw the highest number of firework-related injuries, says the Consumer Product Safety Commission. There were at least eight reported deaths and an estimated 12,900 injuries. Of those, 8,700 happened in the summer.

Here are some tips on how not to become a statistic.