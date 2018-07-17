1 in 4 Docs Report Sexual Harassment by Patients

More than 1 in 4 doctors told Medscape Medical News in a recent survey that they have been sexually harassed by a patient within the past 3 years.

The 27% of doctors reporting the harassment is nearly four times higher than the 7% of doctors who said they had been sexually harassed by colleagues or administrators in the workplace, an analysis of the survey data shows.

In the Patients Sexually Harassing Physicians Report 2018, published July 11, doctors said the most common form of harassment was a patient acting in an overtly sexual manner toward them (17%), followed by patients repeatedly asking for a date (9%) and patients trying to touch, grope, or grab them (7%). In all three categories, the harassment happened more frequently to female doctors.

A much smaller percentage of doctors (2%) reported that patients asked for a sexual encounter or sent sexual emails, letters, or provocative photos of themselves.

Respondents gave examples of the harassment.

"A patient made a comment that he was going to grab my breasts if I caused pain to him while removing his nasal packing," one female doctor commented in the survey.

Another female doctor commented, "I had a patient who continually had the need to expose his genitalia to myself and female staff members. He tried to be intimidating in that he would attempt to link the exposure to a medical problem, when there never was one."