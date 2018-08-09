TUESDAY, Aug. 21, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- An enzyme found in gut bacteria could convert type A blood into universal type O blood, a scientific feat that would significantly boost blood supplies, a new study suggests.

This enzyme converts A blood into O blood approximately 30 times faster than any enzyme on record, and it appears to do it in a safe and effective manner, said lead researcher Stephen Withers, a professor of biochemistry with the University of British Columbia.

"It looks like it completely converted to O," Withers said. "I'm imagining adding the enzyme to A blood, letting it sit there for 24 hours, and then spin down the red blood cells and wash them and they would be ready to go."

Withers reported his findings this week at the American Chemical Society's annual meeting, in Boston. Such research is considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

People with A, B and AB blood should receive donations that match their blood type, lest they suffer a severe and potentially fatal immune reaction. However, any of them can receive type O blood.

That's because of antigens located on the surface of everyone's red blood cells, Withers explained. Antigens signal to the immune system whether organisms detected in the body are native cells to be tolerated or foreign invaders to be attacked.

"The O antigen has a certain sugar structure on the surface. A and B have that sugar, but they have one additional sugar attached to it in each case," Withers said. "You've got a base sugar structure on the O blood and there's an additional sugar attached to that to make it A or B."

"The idea is if you could cut that additional sugar off the A or B, you would convert it into O because it would come back to that base structure," Withers said.

The thought of using biochemicals called enzymes to snip off those sugars is not a new one.

"The idea was demonstrated for B blood back in 1982, but the enzymes they had available then were so slow and inefficient it was never going to be a practical approach," Withers said.