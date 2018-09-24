Children Caring for Parents: Trials and Rewards

Sept. 24, 2018 -- For decades, Everett and Claire McNamara were inseparable. Everett had worked at a noisy book printing press in his youth, which led to progressive hearing loss. As he became deaf, his wife served as his ears.

When Everett developed dementia in his 80s, he became profoundly paranoid. The wee hours became terrifying. “He couldn’t hear,” says his son, Peter, “but he still believed he could hear people trying to get into the house at night.”

Everett didn’t want to go into a nursing home as his health declined, and his wife, Claire, agreed. “I want him home as long as possible,” she told her seven children -- three daughters and four sons who had grown up in the couple’s Irish Catholic household in Fitchburg, MA. Six still lived near their parents, while Peter had moved to California.

Since Claire, 85, couldn’t manage caregiving alone, aides came during the day. But she hated the idea of strangers in the house overnight. To honor their parents’ wish to keep Everett at home, the McNamara siblings gathered at a sister’s house and hatched a plan.

From 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night, the siblings took turns sleeping at the house.

One sister, a mother with three children at home, stayed one night a week. One sister, a teacher, took Friday night shifts. Two brothers covered the remaining 5 nights a week. One sister who left for work at 5 a.m. couldn’t stay overnight, so she held down the daytime shifts on the weekends. (A third disabled brother wasn’t able to help.)

Peter, a 61-year-old employment benefits consultant in the San Francisco Bay Area, flew back every 6 to 8 weeks to pitch in, too. During his weeklong visits, he’d doze in a chair next to his sleeping father, rising at night to help him to the bathroom.

“I went back because he was my dad,” Peter says. “He made me the man that I am today. It was the least I could do.”