'Increased-Risk' Transplant Safer Than Waiting

Oct. 30, 2018 -- Dennis Blough had been on the waiting list for more than 2 years when the call came. His surgeon at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles had a heart ready for transplant. But the good news came with a caveat: The heart was from an ''increased-risk'' donor.

His doctor explained that an organ classified as increased risk simply means the donor had certain characteristics, such as drug use, that could make the recipient more likely to get a disease, but not that the organ is in any way inferior.

The potential donor had had syphilis. But Blough's doctor reassured him that if he got the sexually transmitted infection, it was easily treatable with antibiotics. Blough and his wife, Loree, discussed the offer. "I had some mild misgivings," says Blough, now 62, of Laguna Hills, CA. But he decided to go ahead.

As it turned out, he didn’t get that heart after doctors discovered he was still on some medications that must be stopped for a period before the transplant. Six months later, in January 2017, he got another heart and is doing well.

Even so, Blough says he would advise people to consider these organs -- to weigh the time they've been on the list against the risk involved with the donor organ being offered.