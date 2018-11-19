Drug Recalls Put Spotlight on Drug Supply Chains

“We’ve seen a lot of progress over that period of time,” says Geraldine Redican-Bigott, the GAO’s assistant director for health care.

In 2008, the FDA conducted 267 drug quality inspections, according to an agency database. In 2017, there were more than 1,500 inspections.

The FDA has opened offices in China, India, Europe, and Latin America, and it now conducts more inspections overseas than within the U.S. It’s also changed how it decides which plants get inspected, based on the potential risk of problems with the process -- the result of a 2012 change in federal law.

“They have started to do many more inspections of foreign establishments, and they’ve been able to show some improvement,” Redican-Bigott says. It’s also reached agreements with other drug-importing nations that allow U.S. regulators to rely on inspections by countries like Britain, France, and Sweden.

Handfield, of N.C. State, who has advised pharmaceutical companies on safety and testified as an expert witness in court, says more quality problems have emerged as companies move offshore. Outsourcing can lead to communication problems between the consumer-facing company and its manufacturer, “and you kind of get what you pay for.” The problems may happen at “a very small percentage” of plants -- but he adds, “Once you lose control of a process, all bets are off.”

“You really don’t have control over what’s going on, particularly when you go to low-cost countries like China and India,” says Handfield, who has advised companies involved in earlier drug recalls. “You get high turnover in some of these factories. You get people who aren’t trained in the procedures, or they take shortcuts, or they don’t follow all of the steps, and you get impurities introduced through chemical reactions and so forth.”

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the drug industry’s leading trade association, says it’s confident the FDA has the tools to do its job.

Regardless of where they are made, medicines (and their active pharmaceutical ingredients) marketed in the U.S. “must be manufactured according to the FDA’s current good manufacturing practice regulations,” PhRMA spokesman Andrew Powaleny tells WebMD. “Before a medicine can ever reach patients in the U.S., it must meet individual product specifications approved by the FDA, which represents the gold standard for protecting public health.”

The FDA eventually will discover the cause of the immediate problem, Handfield predicts.