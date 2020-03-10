WEDNESDAY, Dec. 5, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Checking for low hemoglobin in the blood -- otherwise known as anemia -- usually means drawing blood for testing.

But scientists say they've developed a wireless smartphone app that does the same by "reading" a quick photo of your fingernail.

The app converts fingernail colors into quick readings of blood hemoglobin levels, according to researchers at Emory University in Atlanta. They said the technology could be used by anyone at any time, but its use right now is limited to screening, not a formal diagnosis of anemia.

Anemia is a blood condition affecting 2 billion people worldwide. If untreated, it can lead to fatigue, paleness and heart problems.

Typical methods of screening for anemia "require external equipment, and represent trade-offs between invasiveness, cost and accuracy," lead researcher Dr. Wilbur Lam, associate professor of pediatrics, explained in an Emory news release.

But the new app has an accuracy that's "on par with currently available point-of-care tests, without the need to draw blood," Lam said.

The investigators believe the app could be useful for screening pregnant women, women with abnormal menstrual bleeding, or runners and other athletes. Its simplicity also means it could help people in developing countries.

The app could be available for download as soon as spring 2019, the researchers said.

One member of the development team, Rob Mannino, had a personal stake in the technology's success. The former biomedical engineering graduate student has an inherited blood disorder called beta-thalassemia.

"Treatment for my disease requires monthly blood transfusions," Mannino explained in the news release. "My doctors would test my hemoglobin levels more if they could, but it's a hassle for me to get to the hospital in between transfusions to receive this blood test. Instead, my doctors currently have to just estimate when I'm going to need a transfusion, based on my hemoglobin level trends."

In the new study, published Dec. 4 in Nature Communications, Lam's team used data on 237 people -- some anemic, some not -- to develop an algorithm that converted fingernail color to represent blood hemoglobin levels.