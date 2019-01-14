Doctors Leave Center Where Injured Woman Had Baby

Two doctors who provided care for an incapacitated woman who had a baby after being sexually assaulted are no longer looking after patients at the long-term care center in Phoenix.

One resigned and the other has been suspended, Hacienda HealthCare said Sunday, the Associated Press reported.

The patient, who is in her 20s, gave birth Dec. 29. She had been at the facility since suffering a near-drowning at age 3.

The case sparked an investigation by police, who have collected DNA from men who worked there, and reviews by regulators. Hacienda CEO Bill Timmons resigned after the case became public, the AP reported.