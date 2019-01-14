Nurse Arrested in Birth to Incapacitated Woman

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 23, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- A male nurse has been arrested in an investigation launched after an incapacitated woman at a long-term care facility in Phoenix had a baby boy late last year.

Nathan Sutherland, 36, was a licensed practical nurse who looked after the woman. The licensed practical nurse was arrested on suspicion of one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

"We owed this arrest to the victim. We owed this arrest to the newest member of our community -- that innocent baby," Williams said.

The 29-year-old victim has been in long-term care since the age of 3 and gave birth at the Hacienda HealthCare facility on Dec. 29. Employees said they had no idea she was pregnant.

As part of their investigation, police tested the DNA of all the men who worked at the facility. Sutherland was charged after his DNA was found to match the baby's, said police spokesman Tommy Thompson, the AP reported.

The case prompted reviews by state agencies and put the spotlight on safety concerns for patients who are severely disabled or incapacitated.

One doctor who had cared for the woman resigned and another had been suspended, Hacienda HealthCare said Sunday. The CEO of the company at the time of the birth resigned earlier this month.