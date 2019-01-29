OTC Hearing Aids Coming, But Some Seek Options Now

Jan. 29, 2019 -- Tommy McDonell used to have her aide take all her phone calls. The 67-year-old artist and retired educator couldn’t hear well enough to talk on the phone.

“The volume on my TV could probably kill the people next door,” she says of her neighbors in the retirement facility where she lives in Southern Pines, NC. Her multiple sclerosis makes the hearing loss worse. “If you test my hearing when my MS is good, then my hearing isn’t absolutely awful, but if you test me when my MS is having a bad day, my hearing gets worse and worse.”

Her hearing loss only adds to the difficulty in thinking her MS sometimes causes.

When she decided to get hearing aids, McDonell faced many of the same barriers that millions of others do: high cost, lack of choice, a medical evaluation, and the requirement to buy the devices through a licensed professional hearing aid dispenser.

To get a hearing aid, McDonell has two choices: The traditional route that involves an audiologist and typically higher costs, or a direct-to-consumer company that, while cheaper, can still cost thousands of dollars.

Those costs and hurdles are what led to the passage of a federal law in 2017 that will designate a new FDA-regulated category for over-the-counter hearing aids. But OTC hearing aids, which will be approved to treat mild to moderate hearing loss in adults ages 18 and over, aren’t here just yet. The FDA has until August 2020 to publish proposed guidelines for OTC hearing aids. Then the public, including audiologists, doctors, device makers, people with hearing loss, or anyone else with concerns, will have time to weigh in before guidelines are finalized. Until then -- and perhaps for long after -- the world of hearing devices might be difficult to navigate.