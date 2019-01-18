What If You Were Your Own Blood Donor for Surgery?

TUESDAY, Jan. 29, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Heart surgery patients may fare better if they have their own blood "recycled" and given back to them during the procedure, a preliminary study suggests.

The study focused on so-called "intraoperative autologous" blood donation -- where patients have some blood removed at the start of surgery for their own use. The goal is to avoid transfusions of donor blood during surgeries where patients typically have a lot of bleeding.

Among nearly 700 heart surgery patients studied, researchers found the tactic did seem to reduce blood transfusions. Patients who self-donated also had shorter hospital stays.

This type of blood donation is already done at some hospitals, though experts said it's hard to tell how common it is.

Dr. Robbin Cohen, a surgeon at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, said he has been using the approach for a few years.

It's simple and, in his experience, beneficial, said Cohen, who was not involved in the new study.

That said, the findings do not prove self-donation during heart surgery is the way to go, according to Cohen. The study looked back at patient records; it was not a trial that randomly assigned patients to either self-donate or not.

"What you need are well-designed prospective trials," Cohen said.

But, he added, "this study is a good start. The suggestion of benefit is there."

The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, being held this week in San Diego. Studies presented at meetings are generally considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Dr. Eric Zimmermann led the research when he was based at New York-Presbyterian Queens (NYPQ) Hospital in New York City.

He agreed that more studies are needed in order to spur wider use of self-donation during heart surgery. It's different, he noted, from another practice known as blood banking -- where patients have blood removed and stored weeks before surgery, to use in case they need a transfusion.

Zimmermann, who is now a research fellow at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, pointed to some advantages of the intraoperative tactic: It eliminates the cost of blood banking. Plus, the quality of banked blood degrades somewhat during storage, he said.