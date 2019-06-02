Exploding E-Cigarette Kills Texas Man

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 6, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- A Texas man died after his electronic cigarette exploded and pieces of the device ripped open his neck artery.

The incident occurred on Jan. 27 and William Brown, 24, died of a stroke in a Fort Worth hospital on January 29, CNN reported.

Brown died from cerebral infarction and herniation after debris from the exploding e-cigarette dissected his left carotid artery, according to the death certificate.

After being rushed to hospital, Brown was put into a medically-induced coma and x-rays showed that part of the e-cigarette was lodged in his throat, his family told CNN affiliate KTVT.