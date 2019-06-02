Patient Tested for Ebola at Philadelphia Hospital

Feb. 6, 2019 -- Preliminary results from a patient being tested for Ebola suggest that the patient has another condition, say officials at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

"Proper protocols and precautions will remain in place to ensure the safety of all of our patients and staff," Dr. PJ Brennan, Penn Medicine's chief medical officer, said in a statement, NBC News reported.

The Ebola testing was done out of "an abundance of caution," according to the hospital. It did not provide more information about the patient or the treatment circumstances.

In Nebraska last month, an American man was monitored for possible exposure to Ebola following a trip to Africa. He didn't have any symptoms during the 21-day monitoring period for the deadly infectious disease and was released, NBC News reported.

There have been more than 730 confirmed cases and at least 430 deaths in an Ebola outbreak in Congo that began last August, the World Health Organization says.