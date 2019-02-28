Danger Abounds When Meds and Your Genes Don’t Mix

Feb. 28, 2019 -- This month, Karen Daggett celebrated 10 years of life she didn’t think she’d have. On Valentine’s Day 2009, she didn’t feel well enough to go out to a couple’s dinner with her friends in Marco Island, FL. But her husband insisted she go with him, and for that, Daggett is thankful.

“If I had stayed home [alone] that night, I probably would have died,” she said.

Daggett hadn’t been herself since a heart procedure for atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat) at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, a few months earlier. The procedure went as planned, but afterward, she just got sicker and sicker. Her blood pressure was out of control -- always too high or too low. She was nauseated. Her vision was sometimes blurred. And her usually soft, rosy complexion was ashen, scaly, and leathery.

“I looked like death,” she said. “Chalky gray and dull eyes -- that’s what I looked like.”

At the restaurant, Daggett’s vision went black at times. She grabbed her husband’s arm. “I need to go to a doctor now,” she said to him.

When Daggett arrived at the emergency room 30 minutes away in Naples, she couldn’t remember her birthdate, and muscle tremors rippled through her body. Doctors put her on IV fluids for severe dehydration and ordered her to suck down a lemonade loaded with potassium. She did, and her birthdate came back to her.

She remained stable on IV fluids, but without them, she’d dehydrate again. Her liver simply wasn’t working, and no one knew why. After 5 days of tests, the doctors threw up their hands and suggested she go back to Mayo, where doctors knew her.

After 8 more days of tests at Mayo, Daggett heard the words she’d been waiting to hear for months. “My doctor hugged me and said, ‘We know what’s wrong with you,’ ” she recalls.

A genetic test showed that she had a variation in one of her genes -- CYP2D6 -- that made her body unable to process the medications she received after her heart procedure. Metabolized by the liver, the drugs had built up there and nearly caused the organ to shut down. “The doctor said, ‘You cannot metabolize anything we’ve been giving you. You’re done. All your meds are gone,’” Daggett recalls. As she stopped her medications over the coming months, she slowly recovered.

Genes can have a big impact on how well your medications work for you. “When we pick a medication, we want it to have the best efficacy with the fewest side effects. There are lots of things that go into that decision, and one of them is genetics,” says Tracy Glauser, MD, who co-directs the Genetic Pharmacology Service at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.