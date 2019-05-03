FDA Chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb Resigns

TUESDAY, March 5, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- In what probably came as a surprise to many, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb announced his resignation on Tuesday.

He'll end his two-year tenure aggressively heading the agency in a month, an administration official told the Washington Post.

"All of us at HHS are proud of the remarkable work Commissioner Gottlieb has done at the FDA," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. "He has been an exemplary public health leader, aggressive advocate for American patients, and passionate promoter of innovation. The public health of our country is better off for the work Scott and the entire FDA team have done over the last two years."

Gottlieb's initial appointment by the Trump administration was not greeted warmly by consumer advocates, who pointed to the 46-year-old physician and wealthy venture capitalist's ties to pharmaceutical companies.

But Gottlieb fought hard to safeguard Americans from tough emerging challenges such as youth vaping and the opioid addiction crisis.

Unlike the heads of some other major government agencies in the Trump administration, Gottlieb created little controversy and his departure was not sought by the White House, sources told the Post.

President Trump liked Gottlieb, and two officials told the Post that Gottlieb might even be asked to fill another post should he so desire to do so in the future.

Gottlieb is leaving the FDA because he wants to spend more time with his wife and three young daughters -- twins aged 9 and a 5-year-old -- one official said. He currently commutes each week from the family home in Connecticut to his Washington, D.C., office.

Gottlieb's signature effort at the FDA has been tighter scrutiny and enforcement of the burgeoning e-cigarette industry, especially its growing hold on kids. The agency's new plan to help curb the spread of youth vaping is under review by the White House. It would greatly curtail the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, which Gottlieb worries will hook a whole new generation on nicotine.