Former President Jimmy Carter Out of Hospital

THURSDAY, May 16, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home from surgery for a broken hip.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter also had a health scare yesterday. According to a tweet from the Carter Center, she "felt faint and was admitted overnight to the hospital for observation and testing. She left the hospital with President Carter this morning."

Both Carters were treated at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga.

Carter, 94, was headed out for turkey hunting when he fell earlier this week at his home in Plains, Ga., the Center announced Tuesday.

The Carter Center said the former president had been released from hospital on Thursday "and will continue to recuperate at home. He will undergo physical therapy, as part of his recovery from hip replacement surgery."

Carter "plans to teach Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church this weekend," the Center added.

Carter, who served as president from 1977 to 1981, is the oldest living former U.S. president.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. David Drucker isn't involved in Carter's care, but he said his chances for an uncomplicated recovery are good.

"President Carter's recovery is very dependent on where the injury occurred," noted Drucker, who directs the Center for Joint Reconstruction at Staten Island University Hospital, in New York City.

But, "even taking his age into effect; he could make a relatively good recovery depending on where the break occurred and if the president has any pre-existing conditions, like osteoporosis or arthritis in the joint," Drucker said.

One point in Carter's favor: "The president enjoys a very active lifestyle," Drucker said.

Still, he "will require physical rehabilitation -- the key to success is getting the president up on his feet as soon as possible," Drucker said.

Dr. Robert Glatter is an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. He agreed that "it's important that patients receive surgery as soon as medically possible, since the chance for complications including blood clots increases with delay in repair."

"Surgical hardware is used to stabilize the fracture," Glatter explained, and there's "an excellent chance for a safe and speedy recovery."

The broken hip is another health setback for Carter, who has already battled his way back from cancer. In 2015, when he was 90, it was announced that the former president had melanoma that had spread to his brain.

But treatment with the powerful immunotherapy drug Keytruda appears to have cured Carter of the tumor.