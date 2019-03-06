Quest Diagnostics: Millions of Files May Be Stolen

MONDAY, June 3, 2019 (HealthDay News) --Quest Diagnostics says millions of patient files may have been stolen in a data breach.

The giant clinical laboratory company said an unauthorized person gained access via the American Collection Agency, a billing company used by Optum360, which is contracted by Quest, CNN Business reports.

The breached data may include Social Security numbers and medical information, but not test results, the company said.

Since Quest was notified of the theft on May 14 it has stopped using the American Collection Agency and has engaged investigators to get to the bottom of the hacking problem.

"We are committed to keeping our patients, health care providers, and all relevant parties informed as we learn more," Quest said in a press release.